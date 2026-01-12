Telangana's Bold Move: District Reorganisation Under Judicial Eyes

In a significant announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared the formation of a commission to oversee the reorganisation of districts. This body, led by a retired high court or Supreme Court judge, aims to address grievances from the prior regime's alleged irrational district divisions.

Addressing concerns, Reddy emphasized that political pressures should not influence further decisions. He expressed the government's intent to engage in a detailed discussion on the matter during the upcoming Assembly's budget session, stressing rational district restructuring and encouraging public participation through potential field visits.

Reddy also revealed the clearing of a longstanding DA for government employees, acknowledging its financial impact of Rs 225 crore monthly on the state budget. The reforms aim to enhance administrative efficiency and boost morale among state workers.

