Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Move: District Reorganisation Under Judicial Eyes

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to form a commission led by a retired judge for district reorganisation, aiming to correct past issues attributed to the BRS regime. The initiative would involve comprehensive field visits, seeking public input to ensure a fair redistribution that doesn't favor political biases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:21 IST
Telangana's Bold Move: District Reorganisation Under Judicial Eyes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared the formation of a commission to oversee the reorganisation of districts. This body, led by a retired high court or Supreme Court judge, aims to address grievances from the prior regime's alleged irrational district divisions.

Addressing concerns, Reddy emphasized that political pressures should not influence further decisions. He expressed the government's intent to engage in a detailed discussion on the matter during the upcoming Assembly's budget session, stressing rational district restructuring and encouraging public participation through potential field visits.

Reddy also revealed the clearing of a longstanding DA for government employees, acknowledging its financial impact of Rs 225 crore monthly on the state budget. The reforms aim to enhance administrative efficiency and boost morale among state workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vibrant Gujarat 2023: Pioneering the Mining Revolution

Vibrant Gujarat 2023: Pioneering the Mining Revolution

 India
2
Compounded GLP-1 Treatments: A Growing Trend in the U.S.

Compounded GLP-1 Treatments: A Growing Trend in the U.S.

 Global
3
Himachal's Energy Challenge: Water Evaporation, Cloudbursts, and Power Potential

Himachal's Energy Challenge: Water Evaporation, Cloudbursts, and Power Poten...

 India
4
Swiss Bar Tragedy Unveils Safety Breaches

Swiss Bar Tragedy Unveils Safety Breaches

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026