Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Cybercrime Case

In a decisive ruling, a Delhi court has refused anticipatory bail to three men implicated in a significant cybercrime scandal. The suspects, Ankit Jain, Amardeep Sharma, and Arihant Jain, allegedly engaged in a criminal conspiracy using fraudulent SIM cards to defraud citizens.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged the trio under several counts, including identity theft and cheating by personation, as specified under the Information Technology Act. The court underscored the grave threat cybercrime poses to societal and economic well-being, cautioning against granting bail when a connection to such activities is established.

The case involves M/s Lord Mahavira Services India Pvt Ltd, accused of acquiring SIM cards under false pretenses and using them for phishing activities, leading to personal data theft. The court emphasized the nascent stage of the investigation and the potential for custodial interrogation in unraveling the full extent of the fraud.

