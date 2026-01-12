Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Cybercrime Case

A Delhi court dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of three men accused of cyber fraud. The accused, linked to M/s Lord Mahavira Services, allegedly used fraudulent SIM cards to impersonate officials and deceive citizens. The court highlighted the severe social and economic impact of cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:37 IST
Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Cybercrime Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling, a Delhi court has refused anticipatory bail to three men implicated in a significant cybercrime scandal. The suspects, Ankit Jain, Amardeep Sharma, and Arihant Jain, allegedly engaged in a criminal conspiracy using fraudulent SIM cards to defraud citizens.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged the trio under several counts, including identity theft and cheating by personation, as specified under the Information Technology Act. The court underscored the grave threat cybercrime poses to societal and economic well-being, cautioning against granting bail when a connection to such activities is established.

The case involves M/s Lord Mahavira Services India Pvt Ltd, accused of acquiring SIM cards under false pretenses and using them for phishing activities, leading to personal data theft. The court emphasized the nascent stage of the investigation and the potential for custodial interrogation in unraveling the full extent of the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Series of Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Series of Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled

Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled

 India
3
Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

 India
4
Reviving Trade: British Columbia's Strategic Outreach to India

Reviving Trade: British Columbia's Strategic Outreach to India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026