Iran's Bazaar Unrest: Traders Turn Against Clerical Rulers

Iranian bazaar merchants, once supporters of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, are now in opposition against the clerical government due to economic hardships and limited import opportunities. The Guardians' economic dominance, sanctions, and high inflation fuel the protests. Analysts observe the unrest's escalation from economic to political dissent.

Iran's bazaar merchants, historically pivotal in the Islamic Revolution, are now among the most vocal opponents of the clerical regime, driven by economic challenges and dwindling political influence. Their growing frustration reflects the regime's increasing reliance on the Revolutionary Guards, who dominate the economy and control most sectors.

The protests, originating in Tehran's Grand Bazaar, highlight the deteriorating economic conditions, marked by rampant inflation and a stark devaluation of Iran's rial currency. Demonstrations have escalated, challenging the government's legitimacy, as participants demand accountability and decry the Supreme Leader's authority.

The Guardians' hold, bolstered by state backing, limits governmental intervention to resolve the crisis and maintain stability. As protests persist, the clerical establishment leans on the forces for suppression, underscoring the intricate power dynamics obstructing economic and political reform in Iran.

