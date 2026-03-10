Rising Gasoline Prices: A Looming Threat to U.S. Economy Amid Conflict

A spike in gasoline prices and increased stock market volatility, fueled by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, raises concerns about the potential impact on the U.S. economy. This crisis threatens to disrupt economic growth, previously bolstered by tax refunds, low unemployment, and rising asset values.

Gasoline prices surged past $3.50 per gallon, signaling potential pressures on consumer spending, especially among lower-income households. Volatility in oil markets suggests further increases, which could curtail spending, harm business investments, and potentially lead to a recession if high oil prices persist.

Policymakers are challenged by conflicting economic signals as they attempt to balance growth and inflation concerns. While potential benefits exist for U.S. energy firms from global price hikes, sustained high prices risk undermining overall consumption and economic stability.

