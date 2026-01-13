Legal Maverick's Double Life: From Supreme Court to High-Stakes Poker

Tom Goldstein, once a legendary figure in Washington's legal circles, finds himself at the center of a brewing courtroom drama. Known for his impactful appearances before the U.S. Supreme Court, Goldstein is now on trial in Greenbelt, Maryland, facing charges of federal tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors allege that Goldstein failed to disclose millions won in high-stakes poker games, engaged in dishonest mortgage practices, and funded an extravagant lifestyle through improper financial dealings. Despite the gravity of the allegations, Goldstein staunchly denies any wilful wrongdoing, attributing discrepancies in his tax returns to accounting oversights.

The trial has sent shockwaves across the legal community, especially given Goldstein's pioneering reputation with the creation of the influential SCOTUSblog. As jury selection concludes, his legal fate hangs in the balance, awaiting the courtroom showdown that could redefine his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)