BMW Ventures Secures Landmark ₹36 Crore Order for BHEL Project

Patna, 27th February 2026 – BMW Ventures Limited, listed on BSE and NSE, has achieved a milestone by securing a ₹36 crore order for the BHEL Project. This event signals a significant expansion of the company's involvement in large-scale industrial infrastructure endeavors.

The order is part of a larger ₹141 crore project, providing a substantial boost to BMW Ventures' operations in the fabricated steel products segment. With an RDSO approved facility and a capacity of over 24,000 MT annually, the company is set to address complex engineering challenges with efficiency.

This success enhances BMW Ventures' order book visibility, with a 49% growth to 8,805 tons since December. As the infrastructure sector accelerates in Eastern India, BMW Ventures anticipates sustained growth, driven by its efficient operations and strategic focus on high-margin projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)