Deutsche Bahn and GDL Strike Deal, Avert Major Rail Disruption

Germany's Deutsche Bahn and the GDL train drivers’ union have reached a wage agreement, preempting strikes that threatened to disrupt rail services. The deal includes a possible 8% wage hike and improved conditions for around 10,000 staff, posing a significant test for CEO Evelyn Palla's new leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Germany's national rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, and the GDL train drivers' union have successfully negotiated a wage agreement, thereby preventing strikes that could have severely impacted both passenger and freight transport.

The agreement was confirmed early Friday morning, with specific details expected to follow later in the day. This resolution comes after prolonged negotiations centered on wages and working conditions, affecting approximately 10,000 employees under the union's contracts.

The GDL had presented a comprehensive list of demands, including a wage increase of up to 8% and enhanced benefits for trainers and company pensions. This landmark agreement signifies an early challenge for Deutsche Bahn's new CEO, Evelyn Palla, as she navigates significant financial challenges and the potential restructuring of the company's cargo division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

