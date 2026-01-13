Left Menu

Federal Charges Filed in Jackson Synagogue Arson

Federal arson charges were filed against Stephen Spencer Pittman for setting fire to the only synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi. The synagogue, home to the state's first Jewish congregation, was extensively damaged. Pittman confessed to the arson but wasn't charged with a hate crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:26 IST
Federal Charges Filed in Jackson Synagogue Arson
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal charges of arson have been brought against Stephen Spencer Pittman, who is accused of setting fire to the only synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi. The blaze severely damaged the building, disrupting the activities of the Beth Israel Congregation and the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life.

Authorities apprehended Pittman following a tip from his father. According to an FBI affidavit, Pittman admitted to starting the fire in text messages to his family, driven by the building's Jewish affiliations. Despite this confession, he has not been charged with a federal hate crime, but rather with arson due to the structure's commercial use.

The incident adds to a rising tide of antisemitic acts across the United States, underscored by Pittman's admission and physical evidence linking him to the crime. The synagogue historically faced violence, having been previously targeted by a Ku Klux Klan attack in 1967.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
3
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
4
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026