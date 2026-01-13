Federal Charges Filed in Jackson Synagogue Arson

Federal charges of arson have been brought against Stephen Spencer Pittman, who is accused of setting fire to the only synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi. The blaze severely damaged the building, disrupting the activities of the Beth Israel Congregation and the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life.

Authorities apprehended Pittman following a tip from his father. According to an FBI affidavit, Pittman admitted to starting the fire in text messages to his family, driven by the building's Jewish affiliations. Despite this confession, he has not been charged with a federal hate crime, but rather with arson due to the structure's commercial use.

The incident adds to a rising tide of antisemitic acts across the United States, underscored by Pittman's admission and physical evidence linking him to the crime. The synagogue historically faced violence, having been previously targeted by a Ku Klux Klan attack in 1967.

(With inputs from agencies.)