Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Opposition in Fiery Parliament Rant

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has intensified his criticism of opposition leaders, labeling Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee as 'urban naxals' for allegedly ignoring the rule of law. Singh made his remarks during a media interaction in the Parliament complex on Tuesday.

Singh accused Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to address crucial issues in the state, including unemployment and crimes against women. He also expressed concerns about rampant corruption spanning 15 years in the region.

Drawing historical analogies, Singh likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the ineffective last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar. He chastised Gandhi for avoiding significant parliamentary debates and called for accountability and adherence to democratic norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)