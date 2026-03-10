Left Menu

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Opposition in Fiery Parliament Rant

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, accusing them of acting like 'urban naxals.' He emphasized the importance of following the rule of law, criticizing Banerjee's governance in Bengal and Gandhi's leadership parallels with Bahadur Shah Zafar.

  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has intensified his criticism of opposition leaders, labeling Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee as 'urban naxals' for allegedly ignoring the rule of law. Singh made his remarks during a media interaction in the Parliament complex on Tuesday.

Singh accused Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to address crucial issues in the state, including unemployment and crimes against women. He also expressed concerns about rampant corruption spanning 15 years in the region.

Drawing historical analogies, Singh likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the ineffective last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar. He chastised Gandhi for avoiding significant parliamentary debates and called for accountability and adherence to democratic norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

