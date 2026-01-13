Marine Le Pen's Appeal: A Fight to Run in 2027

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen appeared in court on Tuesday for an appeal trial that could influence her potential candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. The trial arises from her earlier conviction of misusing European Union funds, which led to a five-year ban from public office.

The conviction involved the misappropriation of over 4 million euros, intended for European Parliament work but allegedly redirected to Le Pen's party work. Despite the charges, Le Pen continues to assert her innocence and hopes the appeal will overturn the initial judgment.

The trial, set to conclude by February 12, is crucial for Le Pen's political future. If her ban is not lifted, RN party president Jordan Bardella is expected to succeed her as the presidential candidate for 2027.

