Davos Dilemma: Navigating Discord at the World Economic Forum

The annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos faces challenges amidst global uncertainty. As political tensions rise, the forum emphasizes dialogue on international cooperation. U.S. policies under Trump clash with global consensus, sparking debates on WEF's relevance. Discussions will also cover AI, energy, and recent global crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Business and political elites are set to converge at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos amidst heightened global tensions and a fragile rules-based economic order.

The anticipated presence of U.S. President Donald Trump underscores the widening gap between his unilateral policies and the WEF's dialogue-driven consensus. Trump's 'America First' stance has resulted in trade tariffs, military interventions, and reduced international cooperation, challenging traditional global diplomacy.

As the forum dubs its 56th edition 'A Spirit of Dialogue,' skepticism remains about its efficacy. Observers question if the WEF can maintain its relevance in an era of nationalistic policies, especially after the departure of its founder Klaus Schwab. Key discussions will address U.S.-China power dynamics, AI impacts, and energy strategies, alongside coping with recent global tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

