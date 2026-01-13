Powell Under Fire: Trump's Pressure and Fed's Future

Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, is at the center of a criminal probe by the Department of Justice over allegations he misled Congress regarding the costs of a renovation at the Federal Reserve headquarters. President Donald Trump, though denying direct involvement, has publicly pressured Powell to resign, citing management failures and financial misreporting.

Observers are raising alarms about potential threats to the Federal Reserve's independence, highlighting that Trump's attempts to influence Powell and the Fed could harm trust and stability in the U.S. economic system. The White House has criticized the renovation project for its escalating costs, attributing them to design issues and hazardous material removals.

This investigation follows a broader pattern of the Trump administration's efforts to reshape governmental bodies by exerting pressure on independent institutions. With the Senate Banking Committee divided, the situation could stall future Fed nominations, raising uncertainties in economic policy direction amid concerns over the Fed's autonomy and its future course.