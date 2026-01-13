Left Menu

Powell Under Fire: Trump's Pressure and Fed's Future

Jerome Powell, head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department over alleged misleading testimony about renovation costs at the central bank’s headquarters. This event marks a significant move in Trump's ongoing campaign to influence Fed policies and could potentially undermine the bank's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:20 IST
Powell Under Fire: Trump's Pressure and Fed's Future
Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, is at the center of a criminal probe by the Department of Justice over allegations he misled Congress regarding the costs of a renovation at the Federal Reserve headquarters. President Donald Trump, though denying direct involvement, has publicly pressured Powell to resign, citing management failures and financial misreporting.

Observers are raising alarms about potential threats to the Federal Reserve's independence, highlighting that Trump's attempts to influence Powell and the Fed could harm trust and stability in the U.S. economic system. The White House has criticized the renovation project for its escalating costs, attributing them to design issues and hazardous material removals.

This investigation follows a broader pattern of the Trump administration's efforts to reshape governmental bodies by exerting pressure on independent institutions. With the Senate Banking Committee divided, the situation could stall future Fed nominations, raising uncertainties in economic policy direction amid concerns over the Fed's autonomy and its future course.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructure, Heritage and Youth-Led Growth

Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructu...

 India
2
Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests, saying country had a lot of martyrs', reports AP.

Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests...

 Global
3
Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Sports Laws

Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Spor...

 Global
4
Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026