UK Leads Historic Crackdown on Illegal Workers

The UK government has increased its enforcement against illegally working migrants to historic levels, particularly since the Labour Party gained power in July 2024. Official data highlights a significant rise in raids and arrests, indicating a strong crackdown on illegal work as part of immigration control efforts.

Updated: 13-01-2026 19:22 IST
The UK government has executed more enforcement actions against illegally working migrants than ever before, marking a historic level of activity since the Labour Party took charge in July 2024.

According to Home Office statistics, the frequency of raids on illegal workers increased by 77%, resulting in an 83% escalation in arrests until December last year. A landmark 17,400 raids targeted so-called 'dodgy businesses,' which mainly include nail bars, car washes, barbers, and takeaway shops.

Efforts to combat illegal work are backed by a 5 million pounds funding boost for Immigration Enforcement, with 1,320 actions in Wales alone led to 649 arrests in 2025. The Home Office's initiatives aim to restore order within the immigration framework, leveraging new technology and legislative measures against illegal employment practices.

