Punjab Paves Way for Secure Property Rights in Cooperative Housing

Seeking to bolster property rights, the Punjab government has unveiled sweeping reforms to aid residents in cooperative housing societies. These new measures aim to resolve longstanding legal ambiguities while providing economic benefits to homeowners.

Championed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who oversees the Cooperation Department, the initiative includes a comprehensive framework to simplify and secure property registrations in these societies. The government moves to formalize transactions, exempting original allottees from stamp duty and extending concessions to legal heirs and transferees.

The reforms, which also include capped transfer fees and incentivized registration rates, address unregistered properties that have plagued the sector. Through these efforts, families gain secure legal ownership, while the state ensures legitimate revenue recovery.

