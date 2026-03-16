Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Nepotism, Distributes Housing Aid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused former Samajwadi Party leaders of favoring only their relatives during their tenure, contrasting this with the BJP's inclusive governance approach.

Speaking at a ceremony for the distribution of the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, he highlighted the BJP's dedication to the state's 25 crore residents.

Adityanath condemned previous governments' lack of will in implementing housing schemes for the poor, congratulating 90,000 families receiving the Rs 1 lakh aid instalment. He reiterated BJP's commitment to making housing accessible for all eligible individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)