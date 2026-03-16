Left Menu

Court Clears Accusations in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Scam

A local court found no fraudulent intention in the alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam involving the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. The investigation revealed no intentional wrongdoing or misuse, leading to the acceptance of a police closure report. Rs 850 crore has been recovered, with additional recovery ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:26 IST
Court Clears Accusations in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has dismissed allegations of fraudulent activity in the alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. The court accepted the police's closure report, noting no dishonest or fraudulent intentions or misuse of funds by the accused.

Despite claims of irregularities, the court highlighted no prior agreements or collusion among accused bank directors to commit illegal acts. Around Rs 850 crore has been recovered, and further recovery efforts are in progress, as confirmed by the court.

The judgment comes after an extended investigation, revealing no wrongdoing by Ajit Pawar or others named in the case. The allegations centered around improper loan disbursal practices; however, the court found these actions did not constitute a criminal offense. All protests, including those by activist Anna Hazare, were rejected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026