Court Clears Accusations in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Scam

A local court has dismissed allegations of fraudulent activity in the alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. The court accepted the police's closure report, noting no dishonest or fraudulent intentions or misuse of funds by the accused.

Despite claims of irregularities, the court highlighted no prior agreements or collusion among accused bank directors to commit illegal acts. Around Rs 850 crore has been recovered, and further recovery efforts are in progress, as confirmed by the court.

The judgment comes after an extended investigation, revealing no wrongdoing by Ajit Pawar or others named in the case. The allegations centered around improper loan disbursal practices; however, the court found these actions did not constitute a criminal offense. All protests, including those by activist Anna Hazare, were rejected.

(With inputs from agencies.)