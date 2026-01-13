Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land-for-Jobs' Scandal: A Political Legal Battle

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition seeking to quash an FIR in the infamous 'land-for-jobs' scandal. Arguing on Tuesday, the CBI stated that the appointments made during Yadav's tenure as railway minister did not fall within the purview of his official duties.

According to Solicitor General S V Raju, who represented the CBI in court, there was no requirement to obtain a prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Yadav. Raju argued that decisions on appointments were within the jurisdiction of general managers, not the minister.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, however, contests the allegations, claiming political motives behind the case. The senior advocate has argued that investigative agencies failed to secure the necessary approval under Section 17A, rendering the investigation void. Justice Ravinder Dudeja has scheduled the case for a hearing next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)