Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land-for-Jobs' Scandal: A Political Legal Battle

Lalu Prasad Yadav faces legal challenges as the CBI opposes quashing an FIR related to the 'land-for-jobs' scandal. The CBI claims appointments made during his tenure were not part of his ministerial duties. Yadav contests the charges as politically motivated and claims procedural violations in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:27 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land-for-Jobs' Scandal: A Political Legal Battle
scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition seeking to quash an FIR in the infamous 'land-for-jobs' scandal. Arguing on Tuesday, the CBI stated that the appointments made during Yadav's tenure as railway minister did not fall within the purview of his official duties.

According to Solicitor General S V Raju, who represented the CBI in court, there was no requirement to obtain a prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Yadav. Raju argued that decisions on appointments were within the jurisdiction of general managers, not the minister.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, however, contests the allegations, claiming political motives behind the case. The senior advocate has argued that investigative agencies failed to secure the necessary approval under Section 17A, rendering the investigation void. Justice Ravinder Dudeja has scheduled the case for a hearing next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greenland official says people are ''very worried'' about Trump's calls to take over the island, calling it “unfathomable”, reports AP.

Greenland official says people are ''very worried'' about Trump's calls to t...

 Global
2
Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar

Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar

 India
3
Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026