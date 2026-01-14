High Court Order Favors Armed Forces Welfare Fund Over Asset Dispute

The Bombay High Court has emphasized a critical need to support the families of soldiers who have died in service, directing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allocate half of the interest accumulated on a Rs 46 crore deposit to an armed forces welfare fund.

Justices A S Gadkari and R R Bhonsale issued the directive while dismissing the ED's appeal against a 2019 tribunal order that overturned the attachment of Shapoorji Pallonji's assets. The court maintained that soldiers' sacrifices must be recognized, hence its ruling for the funds' allocation.

The case originated from payments made by Shapoorji Pallonji to Nilesh Thakur, who was under scrutiny for a disproportionate assets case. The tribunal had previously supported SPCL's stance, ruling the money as legitimate advance payments and not proceeds from crime.

