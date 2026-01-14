Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Aadya Prasad Tiwari, accused in the 2021 death of Mahant Narendra Giri, citing an unlikely conclusion of the trial soon. Despite initially being charged with abetment of suicide, additional murder and conspiracy charges were later filed. Tiwari is not considered the principal accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:36 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has provided bail to Aadya Prasad Tiwari, who stands accused in the high-profile case surrounding the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. Giri, the head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found hanging at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad in a case that has captured national attention.

The bench, led by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, dismissed the High Court's previous order denying bail, emphasizing the extended timeline for trial completion. Currently, only three witnesses out of the planned 150 have been examined by the CBI, hindering prompt trial conclusion.

Despite facing charges of abetment to suicide, murder, and conspiracy, the appellant is not deemed the primary accused. The bench directed that Tiwari should not engage with witnesses in any form that might disrupt the integrity of the trial, retaining the trial court's right to revoke bail should any conditions be violated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.

I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that...

 India
2
Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Calls for Snap Election Amid Fiscal Challenges

Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Calls for Snap Election Amid Fiscal Challeng...

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Pushes for Tribunal Empowerment

Delhi High Court Pushes for Tribunal Empowerment

 India
4
Special session on MGNREGA will start simultaneously during Legislative session: Minister Patil.

Special session on MGNREGA will start simultaneously during Legislative sess...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026