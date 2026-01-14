Supreme Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case

The Supreme Court of India has provided bail to Aadya Prasad Tiwari, who stands accused in the high-profile case surrounding the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. Giri, the head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found hanging at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad in a case that has captured national attention.

The bench, led by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, dismissed the High Court's previous order denying bail, emphasizing the extended timeline for trial completion. Currently, only three witnesses out of the planned 150 have been examined by the CBI, hindering prompt trial conclusion.

Despite facing charges of abetment to suicide, murder, and conspiracy, the appellant is not deemed the primary accused. The bench directed that Tiwari should not engage with witnesses in any form that might disrupt the integrity of the trial, retaining the trial court's right to revoke bail should any conditions be violated.

