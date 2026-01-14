Supreme Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case
The Supreme Court granted bail to Aadya Prasad Tiwari, accused in the 2021 death of Mahant Narendra Giri, citing an unlikely conclusion of the trial soon. Despite initially being charged with abetment of suicide, additional murder and conspiracy charges were later filed. Tiwari is not considered the principal accused.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has provided bail to Aadya Prasad Tiwari, who stands accused in the high-profile case surrounding the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. Giri, the head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found hanging at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad in a case that has captured national attention.
The bench, led by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, dismissed the High Court's previous order denying bail, emphasizing the extended timeline for trial completion. Currently, only three witnesses out of the planned 150 have been examined by the CBI, hindering prompt trial conclusion.
Despite facing charges of abetment to suicide, murder, and conspiracy, the appellant is not deemed the primary accused. The bench directed that Tiwari should not engage with witnesses in any form that might disrupt the integrity of the trial, retaining the trial court's right to revoke bail should any conditions be violated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in Iran: Protests, Swift Trials, and Global Responses
Iran's Judiciary Chief Signals Swift Trials Amid Protests
Iran's judiciary signals fast trials and executions for those detained in nationwide protests despite warning from Trump, reports AP.
Rising Star: Victor Lai and the Trials of Canadian Badminton
Teen in Terror Trial: Inside a Dark Path to Extremism