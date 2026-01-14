Left Menu

Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

A tragic incident occurred in Chitguppa when a kite string slit the throat of Sanjeev Kumar Hosamani, a motorcyclist on his way to pick up his daughter. The glass-laced string caught his neck, leading to his immediate death. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.

A tragic accident unfolded in Chitguppa as a kite string claimed the life of Sanjeev Kumar Hosamani. The incident happened on Wednesday while Hosamani, 48, was riding his motorcycle.

According to police reports, as Hosamani made his way to Humnabad to bring his daughter home for the Sankranti festival, a glass-coated kite string hanging across the road became entangled with his neck.

The string cut his throat, causing him to fall and bleed profusely, resulting in instant death. Authorities have moved his body for a post-mortem, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. A case has been lodged regarding the matter.

