Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

A tragic accident unfolded in Chitguppa as a kite string claimed the life of Sanjeev Kumar Hosamani. The incident happened on Wednesday while Hosamani, 48, was riding his motorcycle.

According to police reports, as Hosamani made his way to Humnabad to bring his daughter home for the Sankranti festival, a glass-coated kite string hanging across the road became entangled with his neck.

The string cut his throat, causing him to fall and bleed profusely, resulting in instant death. Authorities have moved his body for a post-mortem, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. A case has been lodged regarding the matter.

