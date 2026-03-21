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Mystery Blaze: Motorcyclist's Tragic End in Maharashtra

A 31-year-old man named Shyam Babanrao Ghadge died after his motorcycle erupted into flames in Maharashtra's Nanded city. Police, along with a forensic team and Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), are investigating as firecracker sounds were heard. Ghadge, identified through a recovered card, was reportedly mentally unwell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:06 IST
Mystery Blaze: Motorcyclist's Tragic End in Maharashtra
motorcycle
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Nanded city on Saturday when 31-year-old Shyam Babanrao Ghadge died after his motorcycle burst into flames.

Police officials, accompanied by a forensic team and the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), have launched a probe into the incident. Witnesses reportedly heard firecracker-like sounds as the vehicle ignited.

The unfortunate event took place at 9:30 am in Vajegaon Bandhara, near the Godavar river. Ghadge, who suffered severe burns, was identified using a card found at the site. Neighbors revealed that he was mentally unwell and often isolated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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