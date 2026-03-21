Mystery Blaze: Motorcyclist's Tragic End in Maharashtra

A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Nanded city on Saturday when 31-year-old Shyam Babanrao Ghadge died after his motorcycle burst into flames.

Police officials, accompanied by a forensic team and the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), have launched a probe into the incident. Witnesses reportedly heard firecracker-like sounds as the vehicle ignited.

The unfortunate event took place at 9:30 am in Vajegaon Bandhara, near the Godavar river. Ghadge, who suffered severe burns, was identified using a card found at the site. Neighbors revealed that he was mentally unwell and often isolated.

(With inputs from agencies.)