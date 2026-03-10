Left Menu

Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto: A National Security Incident

Canadian police investigate gunfire at the US consulate in Toronto, labeled a national security issue by authorities. Two suspects fled after shooting, with no injuries reported. Increased security measures are implemented at American and Israeli diplomatic sites. Possible links to international tension, including the current war in Iran, are being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:02 IST
Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto: A National Security Incident
In a disturbing event early Tuesday, the US consulate in Toronto came under gunfire, with no injuries reported. The incident, described as a national security concern, has Canadian police working closely with their Toronto counterparts to determine the motive behind the attack.

The attack involved two suspects exiting a white Honda CRV SUV and firing multiple shots at the consulate, according to Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo. The building's fortified structure prevented the bullets from penetrating, leaving those inside unaware of the events unfolding outside.

As security ramps up, officials are exploring possible links to the ongoing Iranian conflict, amid recent antisemitic events in the region. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow emphasize the need for vigilance and the protection of all communities against intimidation and violence.

