Left Menu

Court Demands Action on Monkey Menace: A Clear Path Forward

The Allahabad High Court has directed state authorities to craft an action plan to tackle the increasing monkey menace in the region. Highlighting a lack of commitment, the court emphasized the need for a detailed strategy, considering inputs from the Animal Welfare Board and National Board of Wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:16 IST
Court Demands Action on Monkey Menace: A Clear Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has taken a firm stance on the escalating monkey menace across the state by ordering authorities to develop a comprehensive action plan. The bench, led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, called for a collaborative effort involving the State and environment department, reflecting on proposals by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The directive surfaced during the hearing of a PIL filed by social worker Vineet Sharma alongside another plea from Ghaziabad. The court emphasized the necessity of identifying specific conflict zones and creating targeted mitigation plans, as suggested in a meeting by the National Board of Wildlife.

Despite acknowledging the problem, the court criticized the apparent reluctance of various departments to take responsibility, highlighting ongoing bureaucratic blame-shifting. The next hearing is set for February 27, putting pressure on the departments to finalize a committed strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

 Global
2
Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

 India
4
Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026