Court Demands Action on Monkey Menace: A Clear Path Forward

The Allahabad High Court has taken a firm stance on the escalating monkey menace across the state by ordering authorities to develop a comprehensive action plan. The bench, led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, called for a collaborative effort involving the State and environment department, reflecting on proposals by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The directive surfaced during the hearing of a PIL filed by social worker Vineet Sharma alongside another plea from Ghaziabad. The court emphasized the necessity of identifying specific conflict zones and creating targeted mitigation plans, as suggested in a meeting by the National Board of Wildlife.

Despite acknowledging the problem, the court criticized the apparent reluctance of various departments to take responsibility, highlighting ongoing bureaucratic blame-shifting. The next hearing is set for February 27, putting pressure on the departments to finalize a committed strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)