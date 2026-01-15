China Turns the Tables on Foreign Cybersecurity Vendors

China has ordered its companies to halt the use of cybersecurity software from more than twelve firms based in the U.S. and Israel, citing national security concerns. This development signifies Beijing's push to reduce reliance on Western technology as tensions with the United States increase.

The affected companies, including Broadcom-owned VMware, Palo Alto Networks, and Israeli Check Point Software Technologies, face challenges as China amplifies efforts to establish its own tech supremacy. Other firms impacted include Alphabet-owned Mandiant and Wiz, as well as U.S.-based CrowdStrike, and Israeli Cato Networks.

Despite the ban, some firms like Recorded Future and McAfee stated limited ties with the Chinese market. As the situation unfolds, Chinese internet regulators and the Ministry responsible for industry are yet to provide official comments on this directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)