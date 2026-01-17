Rising Tensions: Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh Amid Political Unrest

A Hindu man was tragically killed in Bangladesh after attempting to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol station without paying for fuel, according to police reports. The incident occurred in Rajbari district on Friday and raises questions amid ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The victim, Ripon Saha, 30, was working at Karim Filling Station when he was run over by a black SUV allegedly trying to evade payment of Tk 5,000 for fuel. The car fled the scene but has since been seized, with the owner, Abul Hashem, and the driver under arrest.

Incidents of violence targeting the Hindu community have spiked, with the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council citing numerous attacks as parliamentary elections approach. These attacks have raised concerns about attempts to suppress minority voting rights in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)