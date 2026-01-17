VP Radhakrishnan Hails Uttarakhand’s Journey of Resilience and Growth at 25-Year Milestone

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today inaugurated the Jagran Forum in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, marking 25 years since the formation of the State. Addressing the gathering, he described Uttarakhand as a land symbolising sacrifice, resilience and national service, and congratulated its people on reaching a major democratic and developmental milestone.

Recalling the State’s creation, the Vice-President said Uttarakhand’s formation was a democratic response to the long-standing aspirations of hill communities, reaffirming the strength and adaptability of India’s federal structure. He also reflected on his personal role in the process, noting that he had voted in favour of the Uttarakhand Bill while serving as a Member of the Lok Sabha.

Devbhoomi’s Civilisational and Ecological Significance

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s spiritual and cultural legacy, Shri Radhakrishnan said Devbhoomi holds a unique place in India’s civilisational consciousness. Drawing from Vedic and Puranic traditions, he noted that the State reflects the ideals of Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram.

He also underlined Uttarakhand’s ecological importance, pointing out that its glaciers, rivers and forests sustain life far beyond its borders—making environmental stewardship a national responsibility, not merely a regional concern.

Infrastructure Growth with Environmental Responsibility

The Vice-President said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has seen unprecedented progress in road, rail, air and communication connectivity, strengthening integration with the rest of the country.

At the same time, he emphasised that development must go hand in hand with sustainability. He praised Uttarakhand’s leadership in green development, particularly in solar energy, and commended the State for being the first in India to conceptualise Gross Environmental Product (GEP) alongside Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

National Security and Strategic Frontiers

Acknowledging Uttarakhand’s contribution to national defence, the Vice-President noted that the State has produced a disproportionately high number of officers and soldiers for the Indian Armed Forces.

Referring to its strategic location, he echoed the Prime Minister’s vision of border villages not as remote endpoints, but as the “first villages of India”—symbols of strength, heritage and resilience, citing Mana village as a powerful example.

Uttarakhand’s Role in India@2047

Looking ahead to India’s goal of becoming an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat by 2047, Shri Radhakrishnan said Uttarakhand is uniquely positioned to contribute through its potential in:

Renewable energy

Organic agriculture and horticulture

Traditional knowledge systems and AYUSH

Ecotourism

Startups and skill development

He said these sectors could drive inclusive growth while preserving the State’s ecological and cultural balance.

Media’s Role in Nation-Building

Emphasising the media’s role as the fourth pillar of democracy, the Vice-President described it as a vital bridge between citizens and governance. While appreciating Dainik Jagran for highlighting development-focused stories, he urged media organisations to regularly dedicate space to positive and constructive reporting, especially to inspire youth and encourage active participation in nation-building.

Looking Forward

Concluding his address, the Vice-President expressed confidence that the Jagran Forum’s deliberations would generate fresh ideas and momentum for Uttarakhand’s continued progress.

The event was attended by Governor of Uttarakhand Lt Gen (Retd.) Shri Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, senior representatives of Dainik Jagran, including Managing Editor Shri Tarun Gupta and Director Shri Sunil Gupta, along with other distinguished guests.