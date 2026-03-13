India's BrahMos Missile: A Key Component of National Security and Local Advancement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the formidable power of India's BrahMos missile, noting its destructive impact on terrorist camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Speaking in Lucknow, Singh issued a stern warning to Pakistan about the implications of any future provocations, promising an irresistible response.

Singh announced that Lucknow now hosts an integration and testing facility for the BrahMos missile, reinforcing its strategic role in the city's ascent as a hub of defense infrastructure. He underscored the missile's pivotal role in national security, as demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

The minister also lauded the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praising him for both cracking down on criminal elements and paving the way for developmental progress in the region. Singh's remarks reflect the dual mission of defending national security while fostering local growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)