Press Freedom Under Siege: Punjab Kesari vs AAP Government

Punjab Kesari newspaper group accuses the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of targeting it with raids and harassment to stifle free press. Allegations include misuse of state machinery to obstruct newspaper distribution and economic pressure by withholding advertisements. The government denies these claims.

The Punjab Kesari newspaper group has raised serious allegations against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of launching targeted attacks to suppress independent journalism. The group alleges that recent raids by authorities were attempts to intimidate and control the media narrative.

In a statement, Punjab Kesari claimed that their reports, which were critical of the party's leadership, were met with immediate backlash from the state government. This included blocking newspaper distribution and discontinuing advertisements—actions the group believes are designed to suppress their reporting.

Amidst these accusations, opposition parties such as the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal have called the government's actions a direct threat to democratic principles. However, the Punjab government maintains that the allegations are unfounded and distract from the legal violations uncovered by statutory authorities.

