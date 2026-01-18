Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Syrian Troops Seize Strategic Points

Syrian troops advanced into Kurdish-held areas, capturing strategic points like the Freedom dam. Despite Kurdish withdrawal under a ceasefire, tensions remain as the US urged Syria to halt operations. Arab residents welcomed the Syrian army, while US officials worked to mediate talks between Syrian and Kurdish leaders.

Updated: 18-01-2026 03:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold military move on Saturday, Syrian troops penetrated further into Kurdish-held territories in the north, much to the chagrin of U.S. officials who have called for a ceasefire. The advance saw the Syrian army taking control of critical locations, including the Freedom dam and Tabqa's military airport.

The maneuver came amidst rising tensions, with Kurdish forces accusing the Syrian regime of violating a withdrawal agreement. Arab communities in the newly recaptured areas, however, have received the troops with celebration, highlighting the complex regional dynamics.

The U.S. envoy, along with Kurdish leaders, scrambled to negotiate a peaceful resolution. Despite these diplomatic efforts, the situation remains volatile as both sides struggle for control over vital oilfields and strategic posts along the Euphrates River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

