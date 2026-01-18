Modi Targets Congress Over Assam Infiltration, Pledges to Protect Kaziranga Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an assertive stance against the Congress at a rally in poll-bound Assam, accusing the party of sacrificing the state's land for votes by allowing unchecked infiltration.

Highlighting the initiatives under BJP governance, Modi emphasized the protection of Assam's identity, countering illegal encroachments that threaten the demographic balance and local culture.

Key projects, including the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, signal efforts to enhance connectivity while safeguarding ecological treasures like the one-horned rhino, fostering both local development and heritage preservation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)