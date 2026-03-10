Left Menu

Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress Over Visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress leaders for avoiding a visit to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, claiming they are ashamed. Yadav highlighted differences between BJP and Congress, accusing Congress of obstructing the temple's construction. He spoke at a BJP workshop focusing on nationalism and ideological clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders, accusing them of being hesitant to visit Ayodhya's Lord Ram temple. He suggested that their reluctance stems from shame and highlighted alleged attempts by Congress to obstruct the temple's construction over the years.

Yadav discussed these issues during a workshop on oratory in Indore, part of the BJP's 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Maha Abhiyan 2026'. He emphasized the differences between BJP's commitment to nationalism and what he described as Congress's lack of clear ideology.

The Chief Minister's remarks were part of a broader effort to underscore perceived ideological and training deficiencies within Congress, setting it apart from the BJP's focus on disciplined party work and national pride.

