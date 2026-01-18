Dramatic Prison Siege in Guatemala: Police Reclaim Control amidst Rising Violence

In a daring operation early Sunday, Guatemalan anti-riot police stormed Renovacion prison to rescue guards held hostage and regain control of the maximum security facility. The prison, located 76 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, houses notorious gang leaders who orchestrated a coordinated uprising across multiple prisons.

Dramatic scenes unfolded as shots were fired during the raid. Within 15 minutes, an Associated Press journalist witnessed the safe evacuation of the guards, none appeared harmed. The successful operation, however, was shadowed by a surge of violence in the capital city, where ten armed attacks on police left three officers dead and at least five others wounded.

National Civil Police Director David Custodio Boteo confirmed the police fatalities and the capture of five attackers. Officials attributed the prison revolt to reactions against the stripping of privileges from gang leaders, with Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda asserting that Guatemala does not negotiate with organized crime.

