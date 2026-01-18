Left Menu

Dramatic Prison Siege in Guatemala: Police Reclaim Control amidst Rising Violence

Guatemalan police stormed a maximum security prison to free guards taken hostage during a gang-led uprising. The swift operation reclaimed control of the prison, though subsequent attacks on police in the capital resulted in three officers dead and five wounded. Five assailants were captured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Escuintla | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:52 IST
Dramatic Prison Siege in Guatemala: Police Reclaim Control amidst Rising Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

In a daring operation early Sunday, Guatemalan anti-riot police stormed Renovacion prison to rescue guards held hostage and regain control of the maximum security facility. The prison, located 76 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, houses notorious gang leaders who orchestrated a coordinated uprising across multiple prisons.

Dramatic scenes unfolded as shots were fired during the raid. Within 15 minutes, an Associated Press journalist witnessed the safe evacuation of the guards, none appeared harmed. The successful operation, however, was shadowed by a surge of violence in the capital city, where ten armed attacks on police left three officers dead and at least five others wounded.

National Civil Police Director David Custodio Boteo confirmed the police fatalities and the capture of five attackers. Officials attributed the prison revolt to reactions against the stripping of privileges from gang leaders, with Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda asserting that Guatemala does not negotiate with organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026