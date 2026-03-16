Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal's Plea Against NIA Probe in Murshidabad Violence

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court's decision to allow an NIA investigation into January's violence in Murshidabad district.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, acknowledged the high court's 'balanced view' and referred to its previous order requiring the NIA to justify invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case.

The NIA's investigation follows violent protests involving the use of deadly weapons near the Bangladesh border. The state has been advised to address its concerns in the high court, which may consider challenging the Centre's order for the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)