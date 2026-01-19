Left Menu

Pentagon Prepares Troop Deployment Amid Minnesota Protests

The Pentagon has ordered 1,500 soldiers in Alaska to prepare for possible deployment to Minnesota amid protests against the government's deportation drive. Concerns are mounting over military involvement following the killing of a woman by ICE officers in Minneapolis, while local officials urge for peaceful resolution.

The Pentagon has put about 1,500 soldiers on standby in Alaska for potential deployment to Minnesota, amidst large protests against the government's deportation policy, according to two U.S. officials.

Triggered by the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, tensions have escalated. However, any military deployment, as proposed by President Donald Trump, threatens to increase the already simmering unrest in the state.

Local leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, argue that federal reinforcement could worsen the situation, calling for a peaceful protest zone instead. Meanwhile, ICE operations continue to target immigrant communities, sparking widespread concern and outcry.

