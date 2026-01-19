Pentagon Prepares Troop Deployment Amid Minnesota Protests
The Pentagon has ordered 1,500 soldiers in Alaska to prepare for possible deployment to Minnesota amid protests against the government's deportation drive. Concerns are mounting over military involvement following the killing of a woman by ICE officers in Minneapolis, while local officials urge for peaceful resolution.
The Pentagon has put about 1,500 soldiers on standby in Alaska for potential deployment to Minnesota, amidst large protests against the government's deportation policy, according to two U.S. officials.
Triggered by the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, tensions have escalated. However, any military deployment, as proposed by President Donald Trump, threatens to increase the already simmering unrest in the state.
Local leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, argue that federal reinforcement could worsen the situation, calling for a peaceful protest zone instead. Meanwhile, ICE operations continue to target immigrant communities, sparking widespread concern and outcry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Minnesota
- protests
- deployment
- ICE
- Trump
- military
- deportation
- Minneapolis
- immigration
ALSO READ
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland
Global Tensions Rise: Trump's Greenland Tariff Threats and EU's Retaliation Prepared
Greenland Gambit: Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Global Markets
Starmer Challenges Trump's Tariffs On NATO Allies