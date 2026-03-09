Violence in Delhi Park: Woman Attacked After Protesting Racial and Sexual Slurs

A shocking incident of violence unfolded in a south Delhi park, where a Manipuri woman was attacked by a group of juveniles for objecting to racial and sexual slurs. The police have acted swiftly, apprehending four boys in connection with the assault that sparked outrage in the community.

The victim recounted that the altercation began when the boys, aged between 15 and 16, started hurling sexual and racial slurs. As she protested, the situation escalated into physical violence. The woman alleged that one attacker attempted to stab her, while others beat her with a belt, causing injuries.

According to the victim's sister, the attack took place in a crowded, well-lit area within minutes of the women arriving at the park. The assault comes on the heels of another racial abuse incident in the same area, highlighting a worrying trend of violence and racial intolerance.

