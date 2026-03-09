Left Menu

Violence in Delhi Park: Woman Attacked After Protesting Racial and Sexual Slurs

A Manipuri woman was violently attacked by a group of boys in a south Delhi park after she objected to racial and sexual slurs. The police have apprehended four juveniles involved in the incident, which happened near the Saket District Court Complex. The altercation resulted in minor injuries to the woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:32 IST
Violence in Delhi Park: Woman Attacked After Protesting Racial and Sexual Slurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident of violence unfolded in a south Delhi park, where a Manipuri woman was attacked by a group of juveniles for objecting to racial and sexual slurs. The police have acted swiftly, apprehending four boys in connection with the assault that sparked outrage in the community.

The victim recounted that the altercation began when the boys, aged between 15 and 16, started hurling sexual and racial slurs. As she protested, the situation escalated into physical violence. The woman alleged that one attacker attempted to stab her, while others beat her with a belt, causing injuries.

According to the victim's sister, the attack took place in a crowded, well-lit area within minutes of the women arriving at the park. The assault comes on the heels of another racial abuse incident in the same area, highlighting a worrying trend of violence and racial intolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
2
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
3
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India
4
Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026