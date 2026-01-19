Left Menu

Chief of Naval Staff Visits NCC Republic Day Camp 2026, Hails Cadets as Architects of Viksit Bharat

On arrival, Admiral Tripathi was accorded a Guard of Honour by NCC cadets representing the Army, Navy and Air Force wings, reflecting the tri-services ethos of the organisation.

19-01-2026
Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi—“India’s youth are a force for global good”—the CNS expressed strong confidence in young Indians as key drivers of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  India
  • India

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 at Delhi Cantt on 19 January 2026, where he interacted with cadets drawn from across the country and lauded their discipline, dedication and national spirit.

Celebrating Excellence and Discipline

Addressing the cadets, the CNS recalled his own days as an NCC cadet and congratulated those selected for the prestigious Republic Day Camp, describing their participation as a mark of distinction and leadership.

He praised the cadets for their exceptional parade turnout, precision drill, band performance and cultural presentations, awarding them a resounding “Bravo Zulu”—a naval term signifying excellence.

NCC’s Role in Nation-Building and Civil Defence

Highlighting the NCC’s pivotal role in shaping youth with values of patriotism, discipline and social responsibility, Admiral Tripathi underscored the organisation’s contribution during Operation Sindoor, where nearly 72,000 NCC cadets supported civil defence and disaster response efforts across the country.

He also appreciated the innovative training initiatives introduced by NCC, including modules on drone operations and cyber awareness, aligning youth training with emerging security and technological challenges.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi—“India’s youth are a force for global good”—the CNS expressed strong confidence in young Indians as key drivers of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Five Life Lessons from the Chief of Naval Staff

Drawing from his naval career, Admiral Tripathi shared five life lessons to inspire cadets to realise their full potential:

  1. Stay focused and practise self-discipline, avoiding distractions

  2. Commit to continuous learning and upskilling in a fast-changing world

  3. Show physical and moral courage, inspired by heroes such as Lt Arun Khetarpal and Capt Mahendra Nath Mulla

  4. Be a team player“One for all, all for one”

  5. Never give up, regardless of challenges

Indian Navy’s Continued Support to NCC

The CNS reaffirmed the Indian Navy’s strong commitment to supporting NCC training through initiatives such as:

  • Puneet Sagar Abhiyan

  • All India Nausainik Camp and specialised training programmes

  • Exposure to seamanship, sailing and yachting

  • Ship attachments and overseas deployments

  • Educational visits to Indian Navy ships, submarines and shore establishments

He urged cadets to uphold the NCC ethos of unity, discipline and integrity, and to lead lives dedicated to service of the nation.

Cultural and Technical Showcase

As part of the event, cadets from Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani (Rajasthan Directorate) presented a band performance, followed by the CNS’s visit to the Flag Area, showcasing the culture, history and development of India’s States and Union Territories.

The CNS also toured the technical and academic exhibition, where cadets displayed static and functional models of ships and aircraft, demonstrating innovation and technical acumen. The visit concluded with a cultural programme, featuring music and artistic performances reflecting the NCC motto:

“Rashtriya Pratham, Kartavya Nishthh Yuva”(Nation First, Duty-Oriented Youth)

 

