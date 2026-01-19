IGP calls for meticulous planning, coordination for smooth conduct of R-Day celebrations in Jammu

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, on Monday, chaired a high-level security coordination meeting here, emphasising the importance of meticulous planning and close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations.

Jammu will host the main Republic Day function on January 26 at M A Stadium, where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to take the salute and unfurl the tricolour. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest at the event.

In connection with the security and coordination arrangements for Republic Day, the IGP chaired a meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR), Jammu, which was among others attended by senior officers of the Police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces, and intelligence agencies, a police spokesperson said. He said the primary agenda of the meeting was to ensure the smooth, peaceful, and secure conduct of Republic Day events across Jammu.

Detailed discussions were held on law and order management, security protocols, traffic regulation, inter-agency coordination, and measures to ensure the safety of participants as well as spectators during the celebrations, the spokesperson said.

Addressing the officers, Tuti emphasised the importance of meticulous planning, close coordination, and seamless information sharing among all stakeholder agencies to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of Republic Day celebrations.

He stressed maintaining a high level of alertness, robust security posture, and readiness of all the law enforcement and emergency response units.

The IGP directed SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic City, and all supervisory officers to identify and create adequate parking arrangements, ensure effective traffic regulation, and maintain a heightened state of vigilance in their respective jurisdictions.

