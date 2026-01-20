Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Water Department Money Laundering Scandal Uncovered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) unveiled a Rs 366 crore money laundering case involving alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu's Municipal Administration Urban and Water Supply (MAWS) department. Minister K N Nehru and others are implicated, amid claims that bribes orchestrated transfer and appointments within the department. Allegations spread to property investments and luxury spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Water Department Money Laundering Scandal Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a massive revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a Rs 366 crore money laundering scandal involving Tamil Nadu's Municipal Administration Urban and Water Supply (MAWS) department. This scandal, allegedly orchestrated through corruption in the transfer and appointments of officials and engineers, has put Minister K N Nehru and his associates in the spotlight. Authorities have been alerted for potential registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Nehru.

Accusations fly high as the ED leverages its authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, presenting purported evidence of widespread bribery within MAWS. The ED's investigation draws connections between the alleged corruption and substantial investments in real estate and luxury expenses, including gold bullion and foreign assets, intensifying the scrutiny on intertwined financial dealings.

Meanwhile, Minister Nehru has retaliated, claiming political vendetta and alleging that the ED's actions are part of a smear campaign against him. Despite his assertions of innocence, the scandal's intricate ties to a previously quashed bank loan fraud highlight the methodological financial manipulations under review. With over 340 officials allegedly implicated in the scheme, attention now turns to law enforcement's handling of this burgeoning scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrills and Surprises Dominate Australian Open Day Three

Thrills and Surprises Dominate Australian Open Day Three

 Global
2
India's Steel Revolution: Embracing Scraps for a Sustainable Future

India's Steel Revolution: Embracing Scraps for a Sustainable Future

 India
3
Union Minister Athawale Champions Equal Development: Debunks Fund Discrimination Allegations

Union Minister Athawale Champions Equal Development: Debunks Fund Discrimina...

 India
4
Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Action Amid Rising Russian Aggression

Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Action Amid Rising Russian Aggression

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026