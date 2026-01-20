Tamil Nadu Water Department Money Laundering Scandal Uncovered

In a massive revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a Rs 366 crore money laundering scandal involving Tamil Nadu's Municipal Administration Urban and Water Supply (MAWS) department. This scandal, allegedly orchestrated through corruption in the transfer and appointments of officials and engineers, has put Minister K N Nehru and his associates in the spotlight. Authorities have been alerted for potential registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Nehru.

Accusations fly high as the ED leverages its authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, presenting purported evidence of widespread bribery within MAWS. The ED's investigation draws connections between the alleged corruption and substantial investments in real estate and luxury expenses, including gold bullion and foreign assets, intensifying the scrutiny on intertwined financial dealings.

Meanwhile, Minister Nehru has retaliated, claiming political vendetta and alleging that the ED's actions are part of a smear campaign against him. Despite his assertions of innocence, the scandal's intricate ties to a previously quashed bank loan fraud highlight the methodological financial manipulations under review. With over 340 officials allegedly implicated in the scheme, attention now turns to law enforcement's handling of this burgeoning scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)