Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Government Employee for Bribery in Thane

A government employee in Maharashtra's Thane district, identified as Nilesh Hanuman Pawar, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The bribe was solicited in exchange for providing land-related records promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:20 IST
bribery
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a government employee on Tuesday from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in exchange for providing land-related records. The accused, Nilesh Hanuman Pawar, was arrested while accepting the bribe in a sting operation conducted by the ACB.

Pawar, a resident of Murbad taluka working at the talathi office in Ambivali, was identified by the ACB following a complaint. The complainant had approached the office seeking certified alteration records and other property documents, which were to be forwarded to the tehsildar's office.

Inspector Sharmila Patil of the ACB Thane unit reported that a verification process led to the setting of a trap, resulting in Pawar's arrest. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

