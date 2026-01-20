City Unrest: The Chaotic Aftermath of Reservation Protests

The Bombay High Court has highlighted the chaos left by protesters after last year's hunger strike led by Manoj Jarange for Maratha reservation. This comes as the court reviews a plea for another protest by the Dhangar community, which aims to address reservation issues.

Deepak Borhade's petition for a one-day protest faced resistance from law enforcement after last year's protests extended far beyond their permitted duration, leading to significant disruptions in Mumbai.

The court, recalling the aftermath of the Maratha protest, emphasized the need for accountability and cleanliness from protestors, urging them to adhere to agreements made prior to their gatherings.

