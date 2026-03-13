Left Menu

Romania and Ukraine Forge Defense Partnerships for Drone Production

Romania and Ukraine have agreed to collaborate on producing Ukrainian defense systems, including drones, in Romania. This partnership aims to bolster the defense industries of both nations amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The agreement also covers energy cooperation and minority rights, illustrating robust bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 04:33 IST
Romania and Ukraine Forge Defense Partnerships for Drone Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The presidents of Romania and Ukraine have signed a statement of intent to collaborate on producing Ukrainian defense systems, including drones, in Romania. This announcement came after their meeting in Bucharest on Thursday.

Romania, a member of both the EU and NATO, shares a strategic border with Ukraine. This cooperation is crucial as areas along the Danube River have faced Russian attacks. Ukraine, after years of conflict, has developed advanced drone technology that might benefit NATO allies.

In addition to defense collaboration, the two leaders discussed energy projects. They addressed the potential for Ukraine to receive U.S. liquefied natural gas through pipelines in Romania and signed documents reinforcing partnerships in several areas, including minority rights and energy cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026