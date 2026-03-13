Romania and Ukraine Forge Defense Partnerships for Drone Production
Romania and Ukraine have agreed to collaborate on producing Ukrainian defense systems, including drones, in Romania. This partnership aims to bolster the defense industries of both nations amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The agreement also covers energy cooperation and minority rights, illustrating robust bilateral ties.
The presidents of Romania and Ukraine have signed a statement of intent to collaborate on producing Ukrainian defense systems, including drones, in Romania. This announcement came after their meeting in Bucharest on Thursday.
Romania, a member of both the EU and NATO, shares a strategic border with Ukraine. This cooperation is crucial as areas along the Danube River have faced Russian attacks. Ukraine, after years of conflict, has developed advanced drone technology that might benefit NATO allies.
In addition to defense collaboration, the two leaders discussed energy projects. They addressed the potential for Ukraine to receive U.S. liquefied natural gas through pipelines in Romania and signed documents reinforcing partnerships in several areas, including minority rights and energy cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
