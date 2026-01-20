Left Menu

UNRWA Compound Demolished in Controversial Move by Israel

Israel demolished structures within the UNRWA’s East Jerusalem compound, condemning the agency’s operations as biased. The move, labeled an international law violation by UNRWA, is part of ongoing tensions, with former staff alleging demolished structures stored aid for Gaza and the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:54 IST
UNRWA Compound Demolished in Controversial Move by Israel

In a dramatic move that drew international condemnation, Israeli authorities demolished several structures within the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) compound in East Jerusalem on Tuesday. This act, overseen by Israeli forces, sparked outrage as it marked a significant escalation in Israel's ongoing disputes with the U.N. agency.

UNRWA, which has been a target of Israeli criticism over alleged bias, has not occupied the compound since being ordered to vacate last year. UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini decried the demolitions as a blatant violation of international law, while Israeli officials defended the seizure of the compound as lawful.

The demolition is the latest incident in a series of confrontations between Israel and UNRWA, with allegations of Hamas affiliations among some UNRWA staff adding fuel to the fire. Even as the dust settles, the move underscores the deepening divisions and ongoing strife in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

 Global
2
Cracking Down on Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Scandal Exposed

Cracking Down on Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Scandal Exposed

 India
3
Shipping Titans Chart Return to Suez Canal amid Geopolitical Shifts

Shipping Titans Chart Return to Suez Canal amid Geopolitical Shifts

 Global
4
Omar Abdullah Kicks Off Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Kicks Off Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026