UNRWA Compound Demolished in Controversial Move by Israel

In a dramatic move that drew international condemnation, Israeli authorities demolished several structures within the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) compound in East Jerusalem on Tuesday. This act, overseen by Israeli forces, sparked outrage as it marked a significant escalation in Israel's ongoing disputes with the U.N. agency.

UNRWA, which has been a target of Israeli criticism over alleged bias, has not occupied the compound since being ordered to vacate last year. UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini decried the demolitions as a blatant violation of international law, while Israeli officials defended the seizure of the compound as lawful.

The demolition is the latest incident in a series of confrontations between Israel and UNRWA, with allegations of Hamas affiliations among some UNRWA staff adding fuel to the fire. Even as the dust settles, the move underscores the deepening divisions and ongoing strife in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)