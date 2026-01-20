Negotiating the Future: Al-Hol Camp

The coalition led by the United States is negotiating with Syrian authorities over the handover of the Al-Hol camp. The camp is a complex housing individuals linked to the Islamic State.

A Syrian official stated that the discussions focus on transitioning control from Kurdish security forces to Syrian authorities. The aim is to prevent security concerns or potential escapes by detainees.

Given the sensitive nature of the handover, efforts are being made to ensure the process proceeds without incident, maintaining stability in the region.

