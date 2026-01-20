Left Menu

Negotiating the Future: Al-Hol Camp

The U.S.-led coalition is in talks with Syrian authorities to transfer control of the Al-Hol camp, currently managed by Kurdish security forces, to avoid security risks. The camp houses individuals linked to the Islamic State. Discussions aim at ensuring a smooth transition to prevent potential detainee escapes.

The coalition led by the United States is negotiating with Syrian authorities over the handover of the Al-Hol camp. The camp is a complex housing individuals linked to the Islamic State.

A Syrian official stated that the discussions focus on transitioning control from Kurdish security forces to Syrian authorities. The aim is to prevent security concerns or potential escapes by detainees.

Given the sensitive nature of the handover, efforts are being made to ensure the process proceeds without incident, maintaining stability in the region.

