Ramaphosa to Deliver SONA 2026, Outlining South Africa’s Policy and Reform Agenda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally called a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to deliver the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 12 February 2026, setting the stage for South Africa’s policy, economic and governance priorities for the year ahead.

Parliament confirmed that the joint sitting has been convened in line with Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution and Rule 13(1)(a) of the Joint Rules of Parliament, which empower the President to summon Parliament for special business. The address will take place at the Cape Town City Hall, underscoring the constitutional significance of the event.

SONA 2026 will mark the official opening of the annual Parliamentary programme, during which the President is expected to review the administration’s achievements, confront key national challenges, and outline policy interventions and reform measures for the upcoming financial year. The address traditionally signals government’s direction on issues ranging from economic growth and infrastructure to digital transformation, public service delivery and innovation-led development.

With heightened interest from policymakers, investors, technology leaders and civil society, SONA 2026 is expected to provide important signals on regulatory reform, digital governance, industrial modernisation and South Africa’s competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The address will be broadcast live at 19:00 on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408) and streamed on Parliament’s YouTube channel, ensuring broad public and stakeholder access.

Call to Action for Policy, Business and Tech Stakeholders

Businesses, startups, technology firms, investors and policy analysts are encouraged to closely follow SONA 2026 to assess government priorities, identify emerging opportunities, and align innovation, investment and partnerships with South Africa’s policy and development roadmap.