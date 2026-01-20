Political Echoes: ED Raids Stir Controversy in Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe
Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan expressed concerns that the recent ED raids in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss may be politically motivated. He highlighted discrepancies in the raids and mentioned that the Special Investigation Team's probe, under the supervision of the Kerala High Court, is satisfactory.
Amidst fresh allegations of political motives, Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan on Tuesday addressed concerns regarding the recent ED raids related to the Sabarimala gold loss. He emphasized that citizens cannot be faulted for suspecting political influence behind these actions.
The minister pointed out that the simultaneous investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is progressing well, with oversight from the Kerala High Court, indicating that an additional ED probe raises questions about its necessity and intent.
Accusations of partiality were also leveled against the ED, with allegations that all accused did not face equal scrutiny. Vasavan highlighted the exclusion of Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru's residence from the raids, further questioning the agency's credibility following the removal of a top officer involved in a related gold smuggling investigation.
