Left Menu

Political Echoes: ED Raids Stir Controversy in Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe

Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan expressed concerns that the recent ED raids in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss may be politically motivated. He highlighted discrepancies in the raids and mentioned that the Special Investigation Team's probe, under the supervision of the Kerala High Court, is satisfactory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:46 IST
Political Echoes: ED Raids Stir Controversy in Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst fresh allegations of political motives, Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan on Tuesday addressed concerns regarding the recent ED raids related to the Sabarimala gold loss. He emphasized that citizens cannot be faulted for suspecting political influence behind these actions.

The minister pointed out that the simultaneous investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is progressing well, with oversight from the Kerala High Court, indicating that an additional ED probe raises questions about its necessity and intent.

Accusations of partiality were also leveled against the ED, with allegations that all accused did not face equal scrutiny. Vasavan highlighted the exclusion of Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru's residence from the raids, further questioning the agency's credibility following the removal of a top officer involved in a related gold smuggling investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
2
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
3
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
4
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026