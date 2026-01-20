Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Shields Punjab Kesari's Press Freedom

The Supreme Court has protected the Punjab Kesari newspaper from state action by the Punjab government, ordering no coercive steps be taken. This decision comes despite the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's attempts to disrupt the newspaper's operations, and is a setback to Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:47 IST
The Supreme Court delivered a significant verdict on Tuesday, shielding the Punjab Kesari newspaper from the Punjab government's efforts to disrupt its operations. This decision has been labeled a 'resounding slap' against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal by the BJP.

The apex court took the case on an urgent basis and instructed that the Punjab Kesari's printing activities should continue without interruption, regardless of the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's decision to cut power due to alleged infringements.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni lauded the court's ruling, criticizing the AAP for stifling free press. The decision underscores the judiciary's role in upholding democracy, posing a challenge to Kejriwal's governance in Punjab.

