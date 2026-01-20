Controversy Unfolds: Missing Saroops Dispute Challenges Punjab Government

In a heated political confrontation, the Punjab Congress has taken aim at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over what it describes as misleading statements about the missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. The sacred texts, reportedly unaccounted for, have caused a stir with Mann previously claiming that many had been recovered.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's recent announcement has further fueled the controversy. Cheema confirmed that records at the Rasokhana Shri Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib shrine in Banga were intact, contradicting Mann's earlier claims made during the Maghi Mela. The Congress argues that Mann's pronouncement stirred unnecessary unrest among the Sikh community.

Senior opposition figures like Partap Singh Bajwa have seized this opportunity to question Mann's leadership, asserting that the chief minister's actions have damaged both public trust and the dignity of his office. The situation has sparked debate over governance and matters of faith, with calls for Mann's apology continuing to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)