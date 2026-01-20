Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Missing Saroops Dispute Challenges Punjab Government

The Punjab Congress has criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly misleading the public regarding the recovery of missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema clarified that records were correct, contradicting Mann's previous claims. This has caused controversy, raising issues of faith and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:49 IST
Controversy Unfolds: Missing Saroops Dispute Challenges Punjab Government
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, the Punjab Congress has taken aim at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over what it describes as misleading statements about the missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. The sacred texts, reportedly unaccounted for, have caused a stir with Mann previously claiming that many had been recovered.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's recent announcement has further fueled the controversy. Cheema confirmed that records at the Rasokhana Shri Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib shrine in Banga were intact, contradicting Mann's earlier claims made during the Maghi Mela. The Congress argues that Mann's pronouncement stirred unnecessary unrest among the Sikh community.

Senior opposition figures like Partap Singh Bajwa have seized this opportunity to question Mann's leadership, asserting that the chief minister's actions have damaged both public trust and the dignity of his office. The situation has sparked debate over governance and matters of faith, with calls for Mann's apology continuing to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

