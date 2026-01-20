Left Menu

Rajasthan Police to Implement Online Medico-Legal Cases by February

Rajasthan Police announced that starting February 1, all medico-legal cases and post-mortem reports will be processed online. This digital shift aims for a transparent, paperless system statewide. Also, any failure to adhere to this system will result in accountability measures for responsible officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards modernization, the Rajasthan Police will transition all medico-legal case preparations and post-mortem reports to an online platform starting February 1. The initiative is designed to enhance transparency and facilitate a paperless administration across the state.

The decision follows a directive from the Rajasthan High Court issued on November 17, 2025, which requires that all medico-legal examinations and reports be generated and validated exclusively through designated software and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Consequently, handwritten reports will be prohibited in police stations and government hospitals.

Guidelines for the new digital process have been published by the Additional Director General of Police (Crime) and the State Crime Records Bureau. Non-compliance with the prescribed software post-February 1 will render station house officers, investigating officers, and senior police officials of the respective districts personally accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

