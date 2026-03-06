Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Clash: Kejriwal Seeks Transparency Amid 'Faansi Ghar' Controversy

Atishi, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has urged Speaker Vijender Gupta to live-stream Privilege Committee proceedings, as former CM Arvind Kejriwal faces inquiry. The call for transparency intensifies amid the 'Faansi Ghar' controversy, though the Assembly cites confidentiality norms.

LoP in Delhi Assembly Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Atishi, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, pressed Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday to live-stream the proceedings of the Privilege Committee. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the committee, defending his position amidst the swirling 'Faansi Ghar' controversy.

Posting on X, Atishi sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party of fearing Kejriwal's potential impact. Her remarks come as Kejriwal has been summoned to attend the Privilege Committee's hearing on charges related to the controversy.

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat, however, insists the proceedings remain confidential, citing procedural norms and past practices where legislative sessions of this nature were not live-streamed, either in Parliament or other state assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

