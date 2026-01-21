Left Menu

Trump's Quiet Stance on Panama Canal: A Shift in Focus?

The article discusses President Donald Trump's changing stance on the Panama Canal issue, highlighting his initial intentions to 'retake' the canal and later silence on the matter. It also touches on Trump's brief engagement in religious reflection during a press briefing. He claims divine support in his leadership.

In his inaugural address last year, President Donald Trump expressed a strong intent to 'retake' the Panama Canal. During the transition period, he vocally criticized China, alleging that they were 'operating the Panama Canal' in a manner unfavorable to the United States, its largest user. He felt the charges were too high and unfair.

However, in recent months, Trump has remained notably silent on the issue. When asked about the possibility of the U.S. reclaiming control over the canal, Trump chose not to provide a definitive answer, sparking curiosity about whether the matter is still a priority for his administration.

Additionally, during a recent White House press briefing marking the anniversary of his second term, Trump reflected on his presidency's divine approval. Responding to a query about God's view of his leadership, Trump contended that God is proud of the protective measures he has taken, especially regarding religious communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

